New Air Service Between Hyannis & Nantucket to Launch in April

HYANNIS – Southern Airways Express will launch a new seasonal air service between Hyannis and Nantucket this spring.

Weekend service will launch between Barnstable Municipal Airport and Nantucket Memorial Airport on April 17 and will increase to multiple daily trips on May 22.

Fares between Hyannis and Nantucket will begin at $69 each way.

Barnstable Municipal Airport Manager Katie Servis is thrilled the Florida-based Southern Airways Express chose to operate out of Hyannis.

“We have had a five year plan to get a new airline to come to the airport and it actually happened in less than a year,” Servis said.

The airline is expanding service which began last year from Nantucket to Boston/Norwood and Providence.

“We dipped our toe in the Nantucket and New England water last summer,” said Mark Cestari, Southern Airways Chief Commercial Officer. “And this summer we are coming back with a much larger and more robust product.”

Cestari said the Cape and Islands region is a great destination and provides an opportunity for the airline.

“To make this route work we really need to capture the local community and we need to be a service to them,” Cestari said.

Cestari said Southern Airways wants to be the hometown airline for locals doing business, seeing a doctor, vacationing or other cultural events.

Southern Airways Express flies as far east as Nantucket and as far West as Maui. It operates hubs in Pittsburgh, Baltimore/Washington, Dallas and Los Angeles.

The company also has an interline agreement with American Airlines and connects many customers to and from American flights at its hub locations.

The seasonal service is scheduled to run through Columbus Day Monday, October 12.