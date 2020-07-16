You are here: Home / NewsCenter / New Cape Cod Bridges to be Built in 3-Phase Process

New Cape Cod Bridges to be Built in 3-Phase Process

July 16, 2020

BOURNE, Mass. (AP) — The $1 billion effort to replace the two bridges that connect Cape Cod to mainland Massachusetts will be done in three phases, with construction not expected to start until 2025 at the earliest.

State transportation officials say that the process will include preliminary design, a 25 percent design and finally a hand-off to a design and building firm for the construction phase.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is the owner of the current 85-year-old Sagamore and Bourne bridges.

The Corps will maintain control of the existing bridges until the new bridges are completed at which point control of the new structures will be transferred to the state.

