New Clerk, Corporators Elected at Cooperative Bank of Cape Cod Annual Meeting

HYANNIS – Four new Corporators and a new Clerk were appointed at the annual meeting of the Corporators of Coastal Affiliates, MHC, the mutual holding company for The Cooperative Bank of Cape Cod.

For the first time in the Bank’s nearly 100-year history, the annual meeting was held virtually because of the COVID-19 safety restrictions and in accordance with guidelines from the Massachusetts Division of Banks.

The four newly elected Corporators were: Lauren Barker, Chief Executive Officer of Cape Cod Young Professionals; Kevin Pepe, Founder and Managing Director of Commercial Realty Advisors, Inc.; Matthew Lee, Partner at the law firm Tocci & Lee, LLC; and Alex Rodolakis, General Corporate and Commercial Law Counsel for Fletcher Tilton, PC.

They will join Justin Manning, President/Owner, JJManning Auctioneers, who was re-elected as a Corporator.

Each will serve for a 10-year term, expiring at the end of the 2030 Annual Meeting.

In addition, Osterville and Nantucket attorney Sarah F. Alger was elected as the new Clerk of the Board of Directors. This post was previously held by her father, John Alger, during his 14-year tenure as a board member.

Alger will replace Martha Ramsey, who has served as Clerk since 2004.

While Ramsey will no longer serve as Clerk, she will continue to serve on the Board of Directors, a role she has held since 1989.

During the meeting, Michael Ford, Nancy Garran, Lisa Oliver, and Sheila Vanderhoef were re-elected to the Board of Directors.

They will each serve for three-year terms, expiring at the end of the 2023 Annual meeting.

A formal proclamation was also made to the Corporators of Oliver’s recent appointment to Chair of the Board.

“This is the first time this designation has been conferred on the bank’s president, and we are proud and pleased to share this announcement with you today. Lisa has done a tremendous job leading the Bank over these past three-plus years and has shown great leadership throughout her tenure and in the face of the current pandemic crisis,” the proclamation read.

“In light of her exemplary leadership and success, it is only fitting that she bear this title and the recognition it entails.”

Oliver, who has more than 30 years of financial services experience, is the Bank’s fifth president in its 99-year history.

She joined the Bank in 2017.