New COVID-19 Cases, Deaths Trend Down in State for 2nd Straight Day

August 17, 2020

BOSTON-New coronavirus cases and deaths across Massachusetts have gone down for the second consecutive day, according to Monday’s report from the Massachusetts Department of Public Health (DPH).

The state saw 213 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases reported, along with four additional virus fatalities. These figures are down from Sunday’s report, which showed 303 new cases and 11 new deaths.

As trends regarding testing rates and capacity, number of people hospitalized, and contact tracing continue to be reported by the DPH, the hospitalization rate in Massachusetts hovers around 0.32%. Locally, Cape Cod Hospital and Falmouth Hospital are each treating one individual for the virus.

