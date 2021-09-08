New COVID-19 Cases on Rise, Including Among Fully Vaccinated

BOSTON (AP) – The number of new cases of COVID-19 increased by nearly 5,500 over the holiday weekend while the number of newly confirmed coronavirus deaths in Massachusetts rose by 12.

The new numbers pushed the state’s confirmed COVID-19 death toll to 17,921 since the start of the pandemic, while its confirmed caseload rose to more than 720,000.

The number of fully vaccinated people who have tested positive for COVID-19 continues to increase in Massachusetts. From August 28 to September 4 the number of breakthrough cases jumped by more than 4,400. That accounts for about one-half of 1% of fully vaccinated individuals.

From The Associated Press