New COVID Treatment Coming to Cape Cod

HYANNIS – Cape Cod Hospital and Cape Cod Healthcare will soon be offering monoclonal antibody therapy (mAb) for patients that are at high risk for worsening or severe COVID-19 cases.

If received within 10 days of noticing COVID-19 symptoms, the treatment is able to help many patients recover without their symptoms or illness progressing.

According to a clinical trial, the treatment reduces chances of hospitalization or death from the virus by 87%

The free treatment will be administered in a mobile unit as part of the Crush COVID program for those that are at high risk for their illness worsening.

Treatment is delivered through intravenous infusion, which allows the medication to attack the virus through the bloodstream of the patient.

The program and treatment are being offered through partnership with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and the Massachusetts Department of Public Health.

Monoclonal antibody therapy is FDA approved for outpatient use.

More information can be found on Cape Cod Healthcare’s website, here.