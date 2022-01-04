New England Aquarium Adds Two New Trustees

HYANNIS – The New England Aquarium recently voted to add two new members, Dr. Robert “Bob” Chen and Samuel Slater, to its board of trustees.

Dr. Chen is a Professor and Interim Dean of the School for the Environment at the University of Massachusetts in Boston. He currently serves on the Steering Committee of the Stone Living Lab, a regional partnership to promote research and education.

Slater was elected to the Board of Ambassadors in 2017 and also serves on the Board of the New Seattle Kraken Expansion Team and the Climate Pledge Arena.

He brings experience in real estate and film production, co-founding Burn Later Productions and was nominated by President Biden to serve on the Board of Directors of the Metropolitan Washington Airport Authority.

“This is a particularly exciting time to join the New England Aquarium, as we plan for the institution’s long-term future as a leader in ocean conservation efforts,” said Robert R. Burton III, Chairman of the Board.

“We are eager to bring new perspectives to the Board and are thrilled to welcome Bob and Samuel to our ranks.”

The new members will bring the board of trustees to a total of 24 members.

The pair will each serve a three-year term in office.

To view a list of the entire Board, click here.

By, Matthew Tomlinson, CapeCod.com NewsCenter