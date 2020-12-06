New Shark Research Group Formed

PROVINCETOWN – The Center for Coastal Studies announced that it is partnering with researchers from several universities and federal state and private organizations to form the New England White Shark Research Consortium.

Collaborators will use new technologies and research methods to study white sharks within the Northwest Atlantic Ocean.

“All these individuals who were already working together in some capacity, we felt it was best to formalize this so we could have a more collaborative working relationship,” said Manager of the Center for Coastal Studies White Shark Habitat Research program Bryan Legare.

The NEWSRC includes researchers from the Maine Department of Maine Resources, the Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management, the Massachusetts Division of Marine Fisheries, The Atlantic White Shark Conservancy, the New Hampshire Department of Natural and Cultural Resources, the University of Massachusetts Amherst, the University of Massachusetts Dartmouth- School for Marine science and technology, the New England Aquarium, Arizona State University, the Atlantic White Shark Institute, the NOAA Fisheries Apex Predator program, and Fisheries and Oceans Canada.

“The only way to truly understand the great white shark population is through direct collaboration between scientists, managers and stakeholders throughout the region,” said Legare.