You are here: Home / NewsCenter / New England’s Success Against COVID-19 Could Be a Model

New England’s Success Against COVID-19 Could Be a Model

June 7, 2021

BOSTON (AP) – New England is giving the rest of the country a possible glimpse into the future if more Americans get vaccinated.

The six-state region has among the highest vaccination rates in the U.S. and is seeing sustained drops in COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths.

Massachusetts officials for the first time declared none of the state’s communities at high risk of COVID-19 transmission. In Rhode Island, coronavirus hospitalizations have hit their lowest levels in months. And in Vermont, there hadn’t been a COVID-19 death in over two weeks until Friday.

By Philip Marcelo, Associated Press

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter Tagged With: , , , , ,
About Brendan Fitzpatrick

Brendan, a recent graduate from the University of Massachusetts Amherst, is one of the newest members of the CapeCod.com NewsCenter team. When not on the beat, you'll probably find him watching Boston sports.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 