New Falmouth Senior Center to Fully Open This Month

FALMOUTH – The New Falmouth Senior Center is set to open in a phased roll out through out the rest of the month.

The facility’s opening, which was set for March of 2020, was postponed due to the COVID-19 Pandemic.

While closed, the Falmouth Senior Staff provided services for the senior community in the town by offering a senior shuttle, making outreach calls and linking seniors with resources and services.

They also provided professional services such as legal, insurance and tax advisement, support groups, delivering over 6,000 groceries to seniors and provided assistance to seniors in making vaccinations appointments.

Phase One will take place from June 7th to June 18th and will have all staff, volunteers, instructors, and group leaders go through orientation.

Phase Two will take place from June 21st to June 29th and will be used to allow Falmouth resident 60 and over to have access to early sign ups and small group tours.

Phase Three will take place on June 30th and feature the official opening and cibbon cutting ceremony at 10 a.m.

By Will Moore, CapeCod.com News Center