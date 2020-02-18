Habitat for Humanity Planning for New Sandwich Homes

SANDWICH – Habitat for Humanity of Cape Cod is planning to build three new homes at two locations in Sandwich.

Selectmen unanimously voted to support the local initiative program application for the affordable homes which include a three bedroom home at 1 Nauset Street and two two-bedroom homes at 167 Cotuit Road.

“The Local Initiative Program is a stage program that encourages the creation of affordable housing by providing technical assistance to communities and developers who are working to create affordable rental and home ownership opportunities,” said Land Acquisition and Permitting Manager for Habitat, Elizabeth Wade.

According Wade, the application will now go to the state Department of Housing and Community Development for approval before heading to the town’s Zoning Board of Appeals.

If approved by the zoning board, land for the project will be donated by its owners to Habitat.

The organization will also work on fundraising to raise money for infrastructure and construction following the town’s approval.

While speaking to selectmen, officials from Habitat said that their hope is to begin construction on the homes by late summer 2022 and to have the houses on the market by 2023.

The homes will be available for ownership to people who make 65 percent or less of the rea median income.

“I’m so proud of the fact that Sandwich is going to step up to the plate and possibly build some of those houses here in town because I am a big supporter of affordable housing for people,” said Habitat for Humanity volunteer John Sample.

“That’s going to be an issue in the future and I think it is an issue now and I think we need to start addressing that.”

The three homes will add to the town’s affordable housing stock which currently sits at about four percent.

According to Town Manager Bud Dunham, there is a statewide goal for every town to reach a 10 percent affordable housing quota, however it is not a requirement.

Town resident Arthur Ryley said the new homes will create opportunities for more young people to come to town.

Ryley, who moved to Sandwich in 1977, purchasing his own home at the time, said young people do not always have that option and that the housing crises is one of the greatest problems facing Barnstable County.

For further information on Habitat for Humanity of Cape Cod, visit Habitatcapecod.com.