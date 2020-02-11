New Hampshire Hopes to Clarify Unsettled Democratic Contest

MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) — New Hampshire voters are poised to reset the Democratic Party’s chaotic presidential nomination fight in the second contest of a young primary voting season.

Polls opened across the state Tuesday morning.

Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders and former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg begin the day as the undisputed front-runners in the rapidly evolving contest.

New Hampshire also offers a critical test for former Vice President Joe Biden and Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren.

Biden already predicted a loss. Warren faces the prospect of an embarrassing defeat on her near-home turf.