New Legislation Could Ban Free Weights for Inmates

HYANNIS – Fifth Barnstable State Representative Steven Xiarhos recently filed legislation that aims to prevent prison inmates from committing assault and battery with exercise equipment in prison gyms.

The bill would require that no inmate in a medium or maximum-security correctional institution be given access to free weights or similar movable exercise equipment.

Xiarhos titled the bill “Matt’s Law” in honor of Massachusetts Correction Officer Matt Tidman who was assaulted by a prison inmate in a gym facility at Massachusetts Correctional Institute Shirley.

“This bill is important for the protection not just of corrections officers and staff, but also for the safety and security of fellow inmates,” Xiarhos said.

The Massachusetts Correction Officers Federated Union, which represents the interests of more than 3,000 Department of Correction staff statewide, praised the filing and asked other members of the legislature to co-sponsor the bill.

Kevin Flanagan, legislative representative for the group, said that the bill will help to “ensure that our men and women who work behind the walls will be able to work in a safe environment.”

By Zack Clapp, CapeCod.com Newscenter