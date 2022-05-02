New Marine Debris Opportunity for Artists

PROVINCETOWN – A new opportunity for artists has been made available through the Center for Coastal Studies and the Cape Cod National Seashore.

The Marine Debris Opportunity for Artists comes from a partnership between the two groups and NOAA in order to educate the public about marine debris through art installations.

Laura Ludwig, Marine Debris and Plastic Program Director at the center said the program is a way to repurpose the trash.

“Trying to divert trash essentially, primarily fishing gear but also any other debris that might be of interest, divert it from the waste stream and send it to a higher purpose, which is being used in crafts or an art installation,” Ludwig said.

A request for proposals has been put out to artists who have an understanding of the seashore or the impact of marine debris.

Ludwig said that the program will show uninitiated visitors the effects of marine debris seen on the region in hopes of inspiring action in people.

“To be able to empower a viewer with action items that can maybe reduce the amount of debris in the environment, because quite frankly a lot of the stuff that finds its way to Cape Cod National Seashore, doesn’t start there,” she said.

Ludwig said the installation will be on site near visitor facilities at either Herring Cove Beach in Provincetown or Coast Guard Beach in Eastham.

Interested artists can head to the Center for Coastal Studies website to learn more before the June 8th deadline.

By Brian Engles, CapeCod.com NewsCenter