New Owner Buys Sandwich Fish Market

SANDWICH – A new owner has purchased a popular sandwich fish market.

Vaudo Fish Market located on Gallo Road was purchased by Superior Lobster and Seafood and will be managed by Darryl Durnford.

“We saw a good opportunity to work with local fisherman and local boats and Sandwich is known to have good fish in that area,” said Durnford.

Vaudo Fish Market closed in December after Joseph Vaudo was served with papers from the United States Bankruptcy Court.

Vaudo had owned three seafood markets, including Joe’s Seafood Market, which was closed in 2014 after Vaudo admitted to buying stolen oysters a year earlier.

Superior Lobster currently owns a facility in Marshfield that houses 70,000 pounds of lobster that the company ships throughout the country. The Sandwich facility will be smaller but will offer fresh and local seafood as well as lobsters from one to six pounds.

“Logistically it made more sense for us to have a location on Cape Cod, due to the good source of high-quality of fresh fish and lobster that comes off the Cape”