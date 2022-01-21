New Partnership Boosts Affordable Housing in Truro

TRURO – The Homeless Prevention Council has partnered with the Truro Housing Authority for a new rental assistance program.

The project is designed to help year-round residents of Truro offset the Cape’s high rent costs.

Truro Rental Assistance will provide eligible individuals with up to $600 a month for up to three years.

Applicants must have an income of up to 100% of the area medium income to qualify for the program.

Visit the HPC’s website to learn more about applying for Truro Rental Assistance.

By Brian Engles, CapeCod.com NewsCenter