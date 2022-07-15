New Partnership Will Expand Food Recovery Work on Cape Cod

BARNSTABLE – Cape Cod Cooperative Extension has partnered with a national nonprofit to limit food waste and redistribute donated surplus food throughout the region.

The partnership with Food Rescue US will utilize the group’s app to connect the Cooperative Extension’s network of food donors.

“We are seeing a shortage of food in the food pantries due to increased food pantry services and challenges with food supply chain distribution because of high fuel costs and a shortage of workers and volunteers,” Cooperative Extension’s Food Access Coordinator Andrea Marczely said.

“This new initiative will help us to address these challenges by redirecting food before it becomes waste,” Marczely added.

CCCE is the education department for Barnstable County. The partnership with Food Rescue US is at no cost to the county.

By Brian Engles, CapeCod.com NewsCenter