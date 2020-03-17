You are here: Home / NewsCenter / New Protected Areas to Help Rare Whales off New England

March 17, 2020

BOSTON (AP) — The federal government is extending three protective zones designed to help endangered whales until late March.

The protective areas are intended to protect North Atlantic right whales from ship strikes, which can be fatal.

Two of the zones are based on aerial surveys by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration that observed two separate aggregations of the whales 31 nautical miles south of Nantucket, Massachusetts, and 47 nautical miles southeast of Nantucket.

NOAA says those protective areas are in effect through March 27.

Another protective area in effect through March 29 is based on the observation of right whales 18 nautical miles east of Boston.

