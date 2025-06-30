New sewer project approved on Outer Cape

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

EASTHAM – Eastham voters have approved a new wastewater treatment project for $170 million.

The new treatment facility will establish sewer connections for nearly 800 properties.

Phase 1 of the plan will require the construction of a plant around Salt Pond extending to parts of Nauset, School House, Old Orchard, and adjoining roads. The service area also includes Route 6 to the Bracket-Holmes Road area, and the T-Time site.

According to information provided at last week’s town meeting, this phase is designed to remove nearly 100% of nitrogen-impacting the Salt Pond watershed and for economic development in North Eastham.

Phase 1 of the wastewater project is expected to take about three years after construction has started. The decade-later Phase 2, which the town says could be altered in the future, would be for the creation of a collection system in the South Eastham and Rock Harbor areas.