CHILMARK (AP) – The federal government has announced a new slow speed zone designed to protect right whales off New England until the middle of January.

The zone is located south of Martha’s Vineyard and it will be in effect until January 15. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration says acoustic gear detected the whales on December 31.

The whales are vulnerable to ship strikes and entanglement in fishing gear. They number only about 360 in the world.

From The Associated Press