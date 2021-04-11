You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Study Finds Cape Sharks Spend Half Their Time in Shallow Waters

April 11, 2021

 

CHATHAM – As summer approaches, more white sharks will be making their way to Cape Cod coastlines.

These sharks come to the Cape area to hunt seals, and those who enjoy Cape beaches are advised to keep an eye out.

A recent report published by Megan Winton, a scientist with the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy, shows that these sharks spend up to half of their time in waters shallower than 15 feet.

Although they typically don’t seek out humans, it’s still good to keep an eye out when swimming or engaging in other water-based activities.

White sharks can be found all around the Cape during summer and fall.

Staying close to shore and not seeking out these animals can help to keep beachgoers safe from potential danger.

“A lot of people know that white sharks occur off of the Cape now. It’s in the news a lot in the summer and in the fall, but they’re not always aware of how much time they’re spending in shallow waters,” said Winton in a recent interview.

The full story on Sunday Journal can be found here.

 

Maura MacDonald, CapeCod.com NewsCenter

