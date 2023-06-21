New Study Tackles Stormwater in Yarmouth

YARMOUTH – A stormwater assessment project in Yarmouth has shown that the town has a long way to go in preserving water quality.

A study of over 80 sites revealed several priority zones that the Association to Preserve Cape Cod and Horsley Witten Group are proposing retrofits for.

Senior Water Resources Engineer with the Group Michelle West said green solutions, such as rain gardens, can go a long way to stop the problems at their source.

“It’s using a sandy loam medium that the stormwater can soak through and that helps remove a lot of the pollutants having native plants in those filters takes up a lot of the nitrogen as well,” said West.

Nitrogen pollution has impacted shellfish growing in areas of Mill Creek and Bass River, as well as impacted several other water bodies.

Association Restoration Ecologist April Wobst said pollution from stormwater runoff can have financial impacts as well as environmental.

“It’s a source of beach closures, shellfish closures and nuisance algal growth if you have these big blooms. And obviously the aesthetics and odor. If you have really poor water quality in a concentrated area—which is problematic for our recreational uses, but it can also impact things like property value,” said Wobst.

The multi-year project is funded with an $82,000 grant from the Massachusetts office of coastal zone management and will produce a prioritization plan with conceptual designs once finished.

