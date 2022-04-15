New Surveys Will Provide Insight on Cape’s Childcare Needs

HYANNIS – The Cape Cod Commission has received $200,000 in state funds to assess Cape Cod’s early education and childcare needs through two surveys.

One of the surveys will ask for input from families with children five and under and the other will gather information from childcare providers.

“Ensuring families on Cape Cod and the Islands have access to quality and affordable early education and childcare is critical to our local economy,” said Executive Director Kristy Senatori.

The information collected from the surveys will help shape a report that outlines the existing level of needs in the region and identifies gaps in services.

“The data and information from these surveys will inform a framework for action to support our region’s families and workforce,” Senatori said.

Those interested in taking the survey can do so online in English, Spanish, Portuguese, and Haitian Creole. Some public libraries on the Cape will also have printed copies.

Click here to learn more about taking the surveys.

By Brian Engles, CapeCod.com NewsCenter