New Trump Panel to Explore Path to Reopening US Economy

April 14, 2020

President Donald J. Trump, joined by members of the White House Coronavirus Task Force, takes questions from reporters during a coronavirus update briefing Saturday, March 21, 2020, in the James S. Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House. (Official White House Photo by Andrea Hanks)

WASHINGTON (AP) — Every day, a team of public health officials appears in the White House briefing room to outline measures being taken to contain the coronavirus pandemic.

Another team, expected to be formally announced as early as Tuesday, has begun meeting behind closed doors in the West Wing.

Its mission is another matter paramount to President Donald Trump: how to begin reopening the American economy.

Trump once hoped to have the country stirring and the economy moving again by Easter. Now he wants at least a partial reopening by the end of the month.

The new team is supposed to help figure out just what that would look like. 

