New Truro town manager is a longtime town employee

August 22, 2025

Truro Town Manager Kelly Clark

TRURO – Kelly Clark has started as the new town manager of Truro.

Clark was previously the assistant town manager for eight years, and has worked for Truro full-time since 2008, beginning in the beach and recreation department.

Former Truro town manager Darrin Tangeman resigned this past winter. 

According to the town, when Clark took over, she and the staff had to finalize the budget for this fiscal year and prepare for a lengthy and complex Annual Town Meeting. She also completed labor negotiations with three town unions and played an integral part in the Cloverleaf Housing Groundbreaking during this period.

The Truro Select Board has praised Clark’s leadership in performing dual roles during the interim. “Truro is fortunate to have someone with Kelly’s skills and her deep understanding of our community, said Select Board Chair Susan Areson. “We are grateful for her exceptional service during a critical time. Kelly is the perfect person for this job.”

Her husband is a Wellfleet police sergeant.

The town manager agreement for Clark that was approved by the Select Board is a three-year contract. 

By Jim McCabe, CapeCod.com NewsCenter

