New Year’s Day: What’s Open and Closed

HYANNIS – The calendar has turned to 2020 and several offices across Cape Cod are closed Wednesday to celebrate the New Year.

Post offices are closed. Only Priority Express and other overnight committed packages will be delivered Wednesday. Full retail and mail delivery operations will resume Thursday.

FedEx and UPS offices and delivery services are closed, with the exemption of their custom critical service.

The stock market and most banks are closed Wednesday.

All school districts, public libraries, town offices, transfer stations and courts on the Cape are closed.

Stop and Shop, Shaws, Star Market and Market Basket stores are open on holiday hours.

The Cape Cod Mall is open Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.