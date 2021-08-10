You are here: Home / NewsCenter / New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo Resigning Over Sexual Harassment

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo Resigning Over Sexual Harassment

August 10, 2021

NEW YORK (AP) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo says he will resign over a barrage of sexual harassment allegations in a fall from grace a year after he was widely hailed nationally for his detailed daily briefings and leadership during the darkest days of COVID-19.

The three-term Democratic governor’s decision, which will take effect in two weeks, was announced Tuesday as momentum built in the Legislature to remove him by impeachment.

It came after New York’s attorney general released the results of an investigation that found Cuomo sexually harassed at least 11 women.

Cuomo called some of the allegations fabricated and forcefully denying he touched anyone inappropriately.

By MARINA VILLENEUVE, The Associated Press
