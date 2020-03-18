New York Stock Exchange to Temporarily Close its Trading Floor

NEW YORK (AP)-The New York Stock Exchange will temporarily close its iconic trading floor in lower Manhattan and move to all-electronic trading beginning Monday as precautionary step amid the coronavirus outbreak.

“NYSE’s trading floors provide unique value to issuers and investors, but our markets are fully capable of operating in an all-electronic fashion to serve all participants, and we will proceed in that manner until we can re-open our trading floors to our members,” said Stacey Cunningham, the NYSE’s president.

The exchanges will continue to operate under normal trading hours, she added.

By The Associated Press