Plymouth Nursing Home Gets National Recognition

PLYMOUTH – Life Care Center of Plymouth was recently included in Newsweek’s 2023 list of America’s Best Nursing Homes.

Life Care Center of Plymouth scored number 10 of all facilities in Massachusetts.

The list analyzed over 11,700 nursing homes in 25 states, and only 475 were awarded on the 2023 list.

“I feel excited for the staff of this facility to be recognized as one of the top 10 in the state,” said John Bonfardeci, executive director of Plymouth Life Care.

“They deserve the credit. Life Care Center of Plymouth is the success it is and the champions of care because of our dedicated and capable staff. I am so proud to be associated with such a great team. All of our departments work as a team to better serve our residents.”

By, Matthew Tomlinson, CapeCod.com NewsCenter