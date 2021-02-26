Next Phase of State’s Reopening Begins Monday

HYANNIS – Governor Charlie Baker has announced that the state will advance to Step 2 of Phase 3 of the state’s reopening plan on Monday, March 1, and then potentially move to Step 1 of Phase 4 on Monday, March 22.

The state said that the transition is the result of a continued drop in average daily COVID cases and hospitalizations, and the increased vaccination rates statewide.

To help support the economy further, $49 million in awards for 1,108 small businesses in the eighth round of COVID-19 relief grants administered by the Massachusetts Growth Capital Corporation were also announced.

The state had been in Step 2 of Phase 3 in October, 2022, but the administration returned to Step 1 of Phase 3 as a result of rising case numbers and hospitalizations following the Thanksgiving holiday.

In Step 2 of Phase 3, indoor concert halls, theaters and other indoor performance spaces will be allowed to reopen at 50 percent capacity with no more than 500 people.

Indoor recreational activities with higher potential for person-to-person contact, such as roller skating, will be also allowed to reopen at 50 percent capacity, as well.

Capacity limits for all sectors that are currently under capacity restrictions will be raised to 50% and exclude employees.

Restaurants will no longer have a percent capacity limit, and will be allowed to host musical performances.

Restaurants will still need to abide by six-foot social distancing, limits of six people per table and a 90 minute limit on remaining in place.

If health metrics continue to show improvement, Phase 4 will begin March 22, said Baker.

In Phase 4, indoor and outdoor stadiums, arenas and ballparks will be allowed to operate at a strict 12 percent capacity limit after submitting a plan to the Department of Public Health.

“We’ve been watching how these venues perform in other states and believe that with the right safety measures in place they can operate responsibly and safely here in the Commonwealth, as well,” said Baker.

On the same day, gathering limits for event venues and public settings will increase to 100 people indoors and 150 people outdoors.

At private outdoor residences and backyards, the maximum will remain the same at 25 people, with indoor and house gatherings remaining at 10 people.

The administration said that in Phase 4, dance floors will be permitted at weddings and other events only.

Summer camps are expected to be allowed to operate in the summer.

Exhibition and convention halls will also be allowed to operate, so long as they follow gathering restrictions.

“We know how difficult these restrictions have been and continue to be for businesses both large and small across the state. Today’s announcement is a good sign and a move in the right direction towards getting back to that next normal, but we know businesses continue to hurt and that we have to find ways to help them get through all of this,” said Baker.