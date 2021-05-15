Safety Tips Issued for Summer Grilling

HYANNIS – As the summer approaches, more people will be using outdoor grills, which can be dangerous if used incorrectly.

According to the National Fire Protection Association, an annual average of 10,600 fires involving grills, hibachis, or barbecues were responded to by fire departments nationwide between 2014-2018.

In order to avoid those types of fires, the NFPA recommends checking gas tanks for leaks before using propane grills.

Additionally, keeping grills clean and free of grease is important to avoiding fires.

Grills should be monitored at all times when in use, and kept a safe distance from the home, children, and pets.

Only charcoal started fluid should be used on grills that use starter fluid, as other flammable liquids can be dangerous and difficult to control.

Gas grill lids should be open before they are lit, when a grill is in use, keeping bare skin a safe distance away is important to avoiding burns.