NHL ‘Pausing’ Season amid Coronavirus Concerns

March 12, 2020

UNDATED (AP) – The NHL is following the NBA’s lead and suspending its season amid the coronavirus outbreak.

NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman says the league is “pausing” its season. The move comes a day after the NBA suspended play following a player’s positive COVID-19 test.

The NHL has not said any player has tested positive for the virus. The NHL is halting play with 189 games left in the regular season and sparking uncertainty about how many more if any could be go on before the playoffs.

With only 12 regular season games remain, the Boston Bruins lead the league with 100 points.

A handful of European hockey leagues have already called off the remainder of their seasons.

 

