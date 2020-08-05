Atsalis Announces Run for Barnstable Town Council

BARNSTABLE – Nikolas Atsalis, a local realtor and lifelong resident of Barnstable, has announced his candidacy to represent Precinct 4 on the Barnstable Town Council.

Atsalis, 51, made the decision after the recent resignation of Town Councilor Britt Beedenbender.

He serves as a member of the Barnstable Recreation Committee and is the brother of former state representative Demetrius Atsalis, who represented the 2nd Barnstable District from 1999 to 2013.

Atsalis said that he has considered running for office through the years and that Beedenbender’s resignation sped up the process.

Jeffrey Swartz, vice chairman of the Barnstable Planning Board, announced his candidacy recently as well.

The special election to fill the position will take place the same day as the general election on Tuesday, November 3.