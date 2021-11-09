Dennis to Host Ninth Annual Field Of Honor

DENNIS – The Ninth Annual Dennis Field Of Honor will be held at Johnny Kelly Park in South Dennis from November 10, 2021 at 8:00 pm until November 15, 2021.

Hundreds of flags will be planted to honor personal heroes such as soldiers, veterans, police officers, firefighters or a personal champion.

During the event patrons can pay $35 to purchase a flag to plant in the ground, with the option to donate the flag or have it stored and replanted in subsequent years for $15 each year. Attendees may also retrieve the flag by 4:00 pm on November 15.

The event is highlighted by a dedication ceremony held at noon on Veterans Day.

The free charity event is hosted by the Baker-Xiarhos AMVETS Post 333.

All proceeds from the event are donated to charities, groups, or individuals in need.

In 2020, funds raised in the event led to a donation of $20,000 for the Cape and Islands Veterans Outreach Center, which was used to construct a five-bedroom house for at-risk veterans in East Dennis.

Other beneficiaries included the Emerald Hollow Equine Therapeutic Training Ctr., Inc, Cape Cod Disabled Veterans Chapter 96, Cape Cod AMVETS, Cape Cod Cares for the Troops and Heroes in Transition.

To purchase a flag online, click here.

By, Matthew Tomlinson, CapeCod.com NewsCenter