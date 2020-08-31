You are here: Home / NewsCenter / No Additional Coronavirus Deaths on Cape and Islands

August 31, 2020

BOSTON-The Cape and Islands saw no additional COVID-19 fatalities on Monday, according to the Massachusetts Department of Public Health (DPH).

Barnstable County did have five more virus cases included, which were a part of the 301 newly reported cases across the state. The Islands did not see any additional cases of the novel coronavirus reported on Monday.

According to the DPH, 11 additional people died across Massachusetts due to the virus.

Cape Cod Hospital continues to treat a total of three individuals for the virus, as the DPH reported that the statewide hospitalization rate sits at about 0.26%.

