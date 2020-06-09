No Cape and Islands Coronavirus Deaths for 2nd Straight Day

BOSTON-For the second consecutive day, no COVID-19-related deaths were reported on Cape Cod and the Islands by the Massachusetts Department of Public Health (DPH) Tuesday.

Barnstable County saw four more positive cases reported while Dukes County had another as well, bringing the total number of reported COVID-19 cases within the counties to 1,462 and 43 respectively.

7,408 deaths statewide have been attributed to the novel coronavirus, according to the DPH.

Statewide trends in the positive test rate, the number of residents being treated within hospitals, and testing capacity continue to move in the right direction. Since April 15, the seven day weighted average rate of positive molecular tests is down 84%, and the three day average of coronavirus deaths is down 80% in that same time.

The hospitalization rate statewide is now down to about 1.3%, and the DPH reported that a total of 11 people are being treated for the virus at either Cape Cod Hospital or Falmouth Hospital. That figure was the same on Monday.

