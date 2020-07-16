You are here: Home / NewsCenter / No Cape and Islands Coronavirus Deaths for 3rd Time This Week

July 16, 2020

BOSTON-The Massachusetts Department of Public Health (DPH) has reported that for the third day this week, Cape Cod and the Islands saw no additional deaths due to COVID-19 reported.

Barnstable County has now had 1,596 total reported coronavirus cases during the pandemic, after three more cases were included in Thursday’s report from the DPH. The Islands had no additional cases reported.

There has been a 94% drop in the seven day weighted average rate of positive molecular tests and a 92% decline in the three day average of coronavirus fatalities in Massachusetts since April 15.

The statewide hospitalization rate has gone down to 0.49%, according to the DPH, while there are a total of five people hospitalized for the virus at either Cape Cod Hospital or Falmouth Hospital.

For more information, visit the DPH’s website by clicking here.

