No Cape and Islands COVID-19 Deaths for 3rd Straight Day

July 9, 2020

BOSTON-The Massachusetts Department of Public Health (DPH) reported Thursday that for the third consecutive day, Cape Cod and the Islands had no additional fatalities due to COVID-19.

Three more cases of the novel coronavirus were reported within Barnstable County, bringing the total amount of reported cases thus far on the Cape to 1,566.

Dukes County also saw two more reported cases along with another within Nantucket County, bringing the totals within both counties to 55 and 22 respectively.

Since April 15, Massachusetts has seen a 93% drop in the seven day weighted average rate of positive molecular tests and an 88% decline in the three day average of coronavirus deaths.

The statewide hospitalization rate is at 0.57%, while the DPH has reported that the number of COVID-19 cases at Cape Cod Hospital and Falmouth Hospital combined is still at five.

