No Coronavirus Deaths Reported Again on Cape and Islands

BOSTON-The Massachusetts Department of Public Health (DPH) again reported no additional coronavirus-related fatalities on Cape Cod and the Islands on Monday.

Two additional cases within Barnstable County brought the total amount of COVID-19 cases reported on the Cape to 1,489. Dukes County and Nantucket County both did not have any additional cases reported Monday.

Thus far, 7,647 people across Massachusetts have died due to COVID-19, according to the DPH.

There has been a 90% decline in the seven day weighted average of positive molecular test rate since April 15. In that same time, the three day average of COVID-19 fatalities has dropped by 80%. Positive trends continue in the positive test rate, number of patients at hospitals statewide, and the state’s testing capacity.

The statewide hospitalization rate is currently just below 1%, while the amount of people hospitalized for the virus at either Cape Cod Hospital and Falmouth Hospital remains at 15.

