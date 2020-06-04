No COVID-19 Deaths Reported on Cape and Islands Thursday

BOSTON-Thursday’s report from the Massachusetts Department of Public Health (DPH) did not include any reported COVID-19 deaths on the Cape and Islands.

Eight more positive coronavirus cases were reported within Barnstable County in the latest report, bringing the total number of reported virus cases on Cape Cod to 1,443. Nantucket County also had an additional case reported, bringing the total there to 14 reported cases.

7,201 people within Massachusetts have died due to COVID-19 to date.

The seven day weighted average rate of positive molecular tests continues to trend in the right direction, as it is now down 80% since April 15. In that same period, the three day average of deaths attributed to the coronavirus within Massachusetts is down 72%.

According to the DPH, the statewide hospitalization rate is now at roughly 1.6%. However, the number of people hospitalized with the virus at either Cape Cod Hospital or Falmouth Hospital rose to 17.

For more information, visit the DPH’s website by clicking here.