No Gatherings at Sandwich Fields During Pandemic, School Officials Say

SANDWICH – The Sandwich School Committee and other school officials in the town are urging students and residents to stay off of all athletic fields and school grounds during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

There have been recent reports of multiple people at the fields at Sandwich High School, according to board member James Dever.

“There’s not a lot we can do about it, because we’re not controlling them at this point,” Superintendent Pamela Gould said.

“Because I also, to be quite honest, think what’s happening is: a kid might say they’re going up to the field to just work out by themselves or with a friend, and it turns out more than that, and the parents don’t know that.”

School Committee member Angela Dalpe-Healy said that two messages from the high school’s physical education staff were recently sent, advising students to not get together at all on the fields or school grounds.

Help from local parents is also needed to enforce these restrictions, Gould said.

“I know it’s awful,” she continued.

“I can’t even imagine all you parents; your kids want to be out, I get it. But, we’re trying to practice safety.”

Gould said that while the police department was monitoring the area at first, they have not been doing so as of late, as “they’re not going to control everything.”