You are here: Home / NewsCenter / No Gatherings at Sandwich Fields During Pandemic, School Officials Say

No Gatherings at Sandwich Fields During Pandemic, School Officials Say

May 13, 2020

Sandwich High School. Photo courtesy of Barnstable County Regional Emergency Planning Committee

SANDWICH – The Sandwich School Committee and other school officials in the town are urging students and residents to stay off of all athletic fields and school grounds during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

There have been recent reports of multiple people at the fields at Sandwich High School, according to board member James Dever.

“There’s not a lot we can do about it, because we’re not controlling them at this point,” Superintendent Pamela Gould said.

“Because I also, to be quite honest, think what’s happening is: a kid might say they’re going up to the field to just work out by themselves or with a friend, and it turns out more than that, and the parents don’t know that.”

School Committee member Angela Dalpe-Healy said that two messages from the high school’s physical education staff were recently sent, advising students to not get together at all on the fields or school grounds.

Help from local parents is also needed to enforce these restrictions, Gould said.

“I know it’s awful,” she continued.

“I can’t even imagine all you parents; your kids want to be out, I get it. But, we’re trying to practice safety.”

Gould said that while the police department was monitoring the area at first, they have not been doing so as of late, as “they’re not going to control everything.”

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter Tagged With: , ,
About Brendan Fitzpatrick

Brendan, a recent graduate from the University of Massachusetts Amherst, is one of the newest members of the CapeCod.com NewsCenter team. When not on the beat, you'll probably find him watching Boston sports.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 