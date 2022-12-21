You are here: Home / NewsCenter / No serious injuries after school bus, pickup truck collide in Sandwich

No serious injuries after school bus, pickup truck collide in Sandwich

December 21, 2022

SANDWICH – A school bus and a pickup truck collided in Sandwich around 2 PM Wednesday. Ambulances responded to the scene at Farmersville and Cotuit Roads for evaluation but no serious injuries were reported. A level 2 Mass Casualty Incident (MCI) was declared due to the approximately two-dozen students on the bus. Sandwich school officials were responding to the scene. The collision is under investigation by Sandwich Police. Further details were not immediately available.

