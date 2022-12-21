SANDWICH – A school bus and a pickup truck collided in Sandwich around 2 PM Wednesday. Ambulances responded to the scene at Farmersville and Cotuit Roads for evaluation but no serious injuries were reported. A level 2 Mass Casualty Incident (MCI) was declared due to the approximately two-dozen students on the bus. Sandwich school officials were responding to the scene. The collision is under investigation by Sandwich Police. Further details were not immediately available.
No serious injuries after school bus, pickup truck collide in Sandwich
December 21, 2022
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
