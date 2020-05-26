No New Cape COVID-19 Deaths, 3 Additional Cases

BOSTON-No new COVID-19 deaths within Barnstable County were reported by the Massachusetts Department of Public Health (DPH) on Tuesday, while three additional positive cases were confirmed.

To date, 1,280 cases of the novel coronavirus have been confirmed on Cape Cod.

Neither Dukes County nor Nantucket County saw any additional positive cases or deaths confirmed by the state in their latest report.

The DPH has reported that 6,473 deaths due to COVID-19 have occurred across the state.

Positive test rates and testing capacity both continue to trend in the right direction, the DPH said in their report Tuesday. The seven day weighted average rate of positive tests and the three day average of coronavirus deaths in the state keep improving, both down 70% and 63% respectively since April 15.

The statewide hospitalization rate is now at approximately 2.2%, and a total of 20 people are being treated for the virus currently at either Cape Cod Hospital or Falmouth Hospital.

For more information, visit the DPH’s website by clicking here.