No New Coronavirus Deaths Reported on Cape and Islands

September 24, 2020

BOSTON-The Massachusetts Department of Public Health (DPH) reported no additional COVID-19 fatalities on the Cape and Islands in their report published Thursday.

Barnstable County did have six more positive cases, a part of 455 confirmed across the state. The Islands did not have any additional cases of the novel coronavirus.

Cape Cod Hospital continues to treat four individual for the virus, as the statewide hospitalization rate is at about .3%.

