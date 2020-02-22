No Plans to Close West Falmouth Fire Station According to Town Officials

FALMOUTH – Falmouth Town Manager Julian Suso confirmed that there are no plans to close the West Falmouth Fire Station on July 1st.

“There was never any formal decision to close the station, there has been a discussion about staffing at the station,” said Suso.

“The selectmen have proposed alternatives to supplement fire station staffing which would allow it to remain in operation until a new station is constructed.”

One of the supplementation’s being considered by town officials is a voluntary overtime program with the firefighters union that would supplement shift staffing by two additional firefighters on each shift.

If agreed upon, the proposal will allow Fire Chief Michael Small to staff the West Falmouth Station with two firefighters starting July 1, which meets the minimum requirement.

Also beginning on July 1st, the town will have 14 firefighters on each shift as opposed to 10 on each shift.

“It’s a 40 percent increase in shift staffing and that is going to enhance firefighter safety as well as obviously the health and safety of the residents of the town of Falmouth,” continued Suso.

Suso also emphasized that as part of the agreement beginning July 1st there will be a minimum of two firefighters of each piece of fire equipment that leaves a station.

“In the past the town had frequently responded with one firefighter and a piece of fire equipment which is really not a preferred method to provide fire and rescue services to residents nor is it the safest conditions for a firefighter,” Suso said.

“We are thankful going forward that we are going to be able to deal with that circumstance with additional staffing.”

Falmouth officials will continue to discuss the topic at the next Board of Selectmen meeting Monday, February 24th.

A Memorandum of Understanding with the Fire Union will be discussed at the meeting.