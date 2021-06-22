No Ransom Paid Due to Steamship Authority Cyberattack

FALMOUTH – The Steamship Authority has issued an update on their efforts to deal with recent cyber attacks that had caused some interruptions to their services.

Officials with the transit service say that at no point was safety compromised for their vessels or passengers and that they have not paid a ransom to the criminals.

They said that they are still working with third-party cybersecurity investigators as well as law enforcement, and continue to review their systems to implement additional safeguards.

Key customer functions have been restored, including making reservations on their website, by phone or at terminals, and credit cards can be used at all locations.

The full statement from the Steamship Authority is as follows: