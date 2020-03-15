No Visitors at Cape Cod Healthcare Locations

In response to COVID-19 on Cape, a “no visitors” restriction is being implemented at all Cape Cod Healthcare locations, including Cape Cod and Falmouth Hospitals.

Exceptions will be made for end of life, maternity deliveries, and one parent or legal guardian per minor child who is a patient.

These restrictions are effective immediately with the intent of protecting the health and safety of all patients, staff and physicians.

The full list of locations where visitors are temporarily no longer allowed includes Cape Cod Hospital, Falmouth Hospital, Visiting Nurse Association of Cape Cod, CCHC Laboratory Services, Bourne Outpatient Center, Fontaine Outpatient Center, Rogers Outpatient Center, Stoneman Outpatient Center, Wilkens Outpatient Center, Oppenheim Medical Building, Strawberry Hill Medical Building, Clark Cancer Center, Davenport Mugar Cancer Center, Heritage at Falmouth, JML Care Center, Centers for Behavioral Health, and Medical Affiliates of Cape Cod.