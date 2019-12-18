You are here: Home / NewsCenter / NOAA Asking Fishermen to Renew Permits Online Next Year

December 18, 2019

UNDATED (AP) — The federal government has decided to allow fishermen to renew permits online, and is encouraging them to use the system.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration says commercial and recreational fishermen will be able to use the new web-based system on its Fish Online website starting on Jan. 2.

The agency says the new system will be user-friendly in that gear codes won’t be required and fishermen won’t have to upload copies of Coast Guard documentation or state registration.

NOAA says fishermen can still use mail or fax to renew permits, but it is recommending fishermen use the new system instead.

