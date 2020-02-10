NOAA Extends Right Whale Speed Restriction Zone off Nantucket

NANTUCKET – The federal government is extending a protective zone designed to keep rare whales safe until close to the end of the month.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration says the area is south of Nantucket, where a large group of North Atlantic right whales was spotted earlier this month. On January 31, an aerial survey team spotted about 50 of the whales, or about one-eighth of the estimated population.

The agency says the protective zone will now be in effect until February 24.

Mariners are asked to travel around the DMA or transit through at 10 knots or less.

Scientists estimate there are only about 400 remaining, which makes the species one of the rarest marine mammals in the world.

Vessel strikes and entanglements are the leading cause of death for the animals.

NOAA is asking fishermen to be vigilant when maneuvering to avoid accidental collisions with whales and remove unused gear from the ocean to help avoid entanglements.

Commercial fishermen are also asked to use vertical lines with required markings, weak links, and breaking strengths.

Material from the Associated Press was used in this article.