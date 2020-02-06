Right Whale Speed Restriction Zone Extended South of Nantucket

HYANNIS – NOAA Fisheries extended a voluntary vessel speed restriction zone south of Nantucket in an effort to protect critically endangered North Atlantic right whales.

The Dynamic Management Area was extended after an aggregation of the whales was spotted south of the island on January 31 by a NOAA aerial survey team. The team spotted about 50 of the whales, or about one-eighth of the estimated population.

Mariners are asked to travel around the DMA or transit through at 10 knots or less.

The speed restriction is in effect through February 15.

Scientists estimate there are only about 400 remaining, which makes the species one of the rarest marine mammals in the world.

Vessel strikes and entanglements are the leading cause of death for the animals.

NOAA is asking fishermen to be vigilant when maneuvering to avoid accidental collisions with whales and remove unused gear from the ocean to help avoid entanglements.

Commercial fishermen are also asked to use vertical lines with required markings, weak links, and breaking strengths.